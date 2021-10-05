Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.43. 1,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,589. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.