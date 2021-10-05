Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3,538.6% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 449,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. 67,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,294. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

