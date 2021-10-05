Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.27. 455,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,958. The company has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

