Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $70.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,260.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,379.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3,364.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

