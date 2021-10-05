Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 10,352 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 143.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 24.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,578.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 267,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,153. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

