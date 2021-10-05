Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 21.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,299,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $24,296,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 22.2% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $931,152,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.21 on Tuesday, reaching $334.44. 832,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.19. The stock has a market cap of $942.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

