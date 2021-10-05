Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.02. 1,420,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,749,043. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

