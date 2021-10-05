Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Trading Down 0.1%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.40. 906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

CPXWF has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

