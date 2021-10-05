Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CKHGY stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $61.75.
About Capitec Bank
