Carbon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $136,419.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $136,419.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

