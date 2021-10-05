CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of CarMax worth $208,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

KMX stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.59. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,901. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

