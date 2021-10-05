Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.90. Approximately 7,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,836,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.
SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
