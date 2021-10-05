Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.90. Approximately 7,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,836,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

