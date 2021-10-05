Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.65. 556,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,054. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

