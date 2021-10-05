Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 444.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,260,000 after buying an additional 392,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,236,000 after buying an additional 342,513 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.08. 35,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,521. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

