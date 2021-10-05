Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $206.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

