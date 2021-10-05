Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 194,873 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 194,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000. FS KKR Capital makes up about 1.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FSK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,061. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

