Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,405 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UMAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

