Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,630 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,386 shares of company stock valued at $63,686,587. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. 68,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511,881. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

