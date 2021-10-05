Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 670.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,455 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May makes up about 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $8,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $8,295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 117,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PMAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,324. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

