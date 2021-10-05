Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,630 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.26. 26,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

