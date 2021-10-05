Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,171 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

