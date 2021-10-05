Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 903 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.11.

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.47. 59,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

