Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,508 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 48.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

