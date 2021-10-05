Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.96. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.