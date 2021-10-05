Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

SKYY traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. 14,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,772. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $113.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

