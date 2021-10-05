Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.15. 14,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

