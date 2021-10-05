Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Visa by 8.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

V stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.41. 190,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. The company has a market cap of $441.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.