Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 317,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,997. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

