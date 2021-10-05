Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $45.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2,720.40. 19,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,801.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,538.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

