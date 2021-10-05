Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 71.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,061. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

