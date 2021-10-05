Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.