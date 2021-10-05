Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

