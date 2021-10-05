Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.78. 1,256,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,749,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

