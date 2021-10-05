Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 119,755 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 517.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up about 1.4% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 269,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 92,901 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 812,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 245,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $194,000.

BATS:PFFD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 833,291 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

