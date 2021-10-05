Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,182 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

