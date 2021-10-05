Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,818 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,868 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $71,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

