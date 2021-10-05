Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 536 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.51. 149,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,265. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

