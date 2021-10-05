Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

