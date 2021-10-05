Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

