Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.55. 75,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $266.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,178 shares of company stock worth $196,806,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

