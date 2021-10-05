Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,654. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -153.79 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

