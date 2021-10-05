Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 249,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after buying an additional 202,577 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 223,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 95,907 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52.

