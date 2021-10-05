Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski Sells 152,637 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John R. Chiminski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalent alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28.

CTLT traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.19. The company had a trading volume of 931,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $36,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.