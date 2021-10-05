CBC.network (CBC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,471.00

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. CBC.network has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $33,471.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.13 or 0.08109374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00255928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00110925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013098 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.