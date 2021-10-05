Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $345.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.48 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

