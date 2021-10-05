Celo One Day Trading Volume Tops $119.00 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Celo has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00011525 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $119.00 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

