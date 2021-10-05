Celo Price Reaches $5.89 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00011525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $119.00 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

