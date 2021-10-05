Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen Sells 22,120 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CDEV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 8,748,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
