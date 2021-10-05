Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen Sells 22,120 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 8,748,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

