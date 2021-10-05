Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 5.1%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. 925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,149,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

