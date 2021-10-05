Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Centrica stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 14,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,379. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

